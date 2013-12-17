One of the cooler band names in rock music has to be The Devil Wears Prada. They are from Dayton, Ohio and are described as a Christian metalcore act. It only gets more interesting. Consisting of Mike Hranica (vocals), Chris Rubey (lead guitar), Daniel Williams (drums), Jeremy DePoyster (rhythm guitar/vocals), and Andy Trick (bass), they got together in 2005. So far they have released five full-length albums, one DVD and one EP. Busy boys!

Yes, they did take their name from the novel of the same name and not the film. They formed before the film came out. In opposition to the lifestyle portrayed in the novel they meant it tongue in cheek to represent their aversion to how materialistic society has become. Each of the members is Christian and their music is representative of their beliefs. In opposition to what you might think a Christian group sounds like this band is quite loud sounding and dark contentwise. With plenty of sadness and misery in their lyrics this is not always God is great uplifting stuff.

With their live show they really try to connect with their fans. Building a relationship with the people that come to their shows and buy their albums is paramount for this band. With all the heart and sincerity in their music fans have totally bought in.

Additional Information:

-Date: December 19, 2013

-Venue: Club Soda

-Website: www.tdwpband.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.boutik.gtickets.net

-Ticket Price: $27.15 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:00 p.m. (Doors @ 6:00 p.m.)

-Opening Acts: The Ghost Inside, Volumes and Texas in July