Hundreds of years ago during the time of the Old West, trying to make a life for people living on the prairies of the United States was no easy task. For the Ingalls family over their first four years they have had to endure more than their fair share of trials and tribulations. The bond of family and love is what keeps the Ingalls together through thick and thin. A true and honourable depiction of life with its highs and lows during this time.

Episode 1: As Long As We’re Together, Part 1: Tough economic times have forced many residents of Walnut Grove to pull up stakes and leave. Charles (played by Michael Landon) and Caroline (played by Karen Grassle) have moved their family to Winoka to run a hotel that is near where Mary (played by Melissa Sue Anderson) is teaching to the blind.

Episode 2: As Long As We’re Together, Part 2: The Ingalls are having some troubles adjusting to city life. Caroline and Alice (played by Hersha Parady) open a school for their children in the barn.

Episode 3: The Winoka Warriors: Albert (played by Matthew Labyorteaux) challenges a local football team to a game. Tom Carlin’s father (played by John Ireland) is doubtful that his blind son can make a contribution.

Episode 4: The Man Inside: There is a new girl in school and her name is Amelia Bevins (played by Julie Anne Haddock). Laura (played by Melissa Gilbert) realizes that Amelia is embarrassed of one of her family members.

Episode 5: There’s No Place Like Home, Part 1: The Ingalls are not happy living in Winoka. Charles is not interested in going back to Walnut Grove as there is no money to be made there.

Episode 6: There’s No Place Like Home, Part 2: The Ingalls, Olsens, Garveys and Albert all return to Walnut Grove to find it really run down. The founder of the town, Lars Hansen (played by Karl Swenson), is having a hard time as well as he has suffered a stroke.

Episode 7: Fagin: Laura finds herself jealous of the attention given to Albert by her family. Things get worse when he asks to call Charles “Pa”.

Episode 8: Harriet’s Happenings: Harriet Oleson’s (played by Scottie McGregor) cousin Sterling Murdoch (played by John Hillerman) arrives in town. He brings his newspaper business when him and gives Harriet her own gossip column.

Episode 9: The Wedding: Adam (played by Linwood Boomer) proposes to Mary. As the date of the wedding gets closer she starts to worry about two blind parents raising a family.

Episode 10: Me Will Be Boys: Charles and Jonathan (played by Merlin Oleson) have had enough of Albert and Andy’s (Patrick Labyorteaux) lack of attention to school and hygiene. The fathers challenge their sons to prove themselves as men by living on their own in the wilds for a weekend.

Episode 11: The Cheaters: Alice Garvey is the new teacher in town and her worst student is her own son. She allows Nellie (played by Alison Arngrim) to tutor him but it is a big mistake.

Episode 12: Blind Journey, Part 1: Mr. Standish (played by Leon Charles) buys the blind school and wants to turn it into a hotel. The blind school has thirty days to find another location.

Episode 13: Blind Journey, Part 2: Joe (played by Moses Gunn) travels with Charles to Winoka in order to bring the other wagon home. Harriet is coming back with them but refuses to ride in the wagon with Joe.

Episode 14: The Godsister: Charles and Jonathan take a job with the telephone company that requires them to be away from home for several weeks. Laura and Albert find themselves having to pick up the slack with the chores at home.

Episode 15: The Craftsman: Isaac Singerman (played by John Bleifer) hires Albert as his handyman. While working for him Albert sees anti-semitism up close.

Episode 16: Blind Man’s Bluff: Laura is very marked when her friend Jordan (played by Ronnie Scribner) falls from a tree and is blinded. When his sight returns he asks Laura to keep his secret.

Episode 17: Dance With Me: Charles and Jonathan meet a friend while traveling back home and ask him to join them in Walnut Grove. Toby (played by Ray Bolger) decides to come for a visit.

Episode 18: The Sound of Children: Mary and Adam are expecting their first child. Adam’s father (played by Philip Abbott) comes to town hoping to repair the strained relationship between himself and his son before his grandchild is born.

Episode 19: The Lake Kezia Monster: Kezia (played by Hermione Baddeley) refuses to pay her property taxes. Harriet decides to foreclose on the property.

Episode 20: Barn Burner: A local farmer with a bad reputation refuses to set a fair price for wheat. A barn fire occurs and the farmer is arrested.

Episode 21: Enchanted Cottage: Mary begins seeing bright lights when she stands in front of a window. It is hoped that she is regaining her sight.

Episode 22: Someone Please Love Me: Charles is out of town to buy some horses and he stays with Brett Harper (played by Charles Cioffi). Brett is a man who does not have much to do with his own family preferring to work and drink instead.

Episode 23: Mortal Mission: A pair of men who are struggling to make it through the winter season decide to sell some tainted meat in town. The meat poisons some residents.

Episode 24: The Odyssey: Dylan (played by Steve Shaw) is a twelve-year-old who is diagnosed with leukemia. Before he dies he wants to see the ocean but his mother won’t allow it and so Laura and Albert vow to get him there.

Special Features: The Little House Phenomenon Part Five – Stories to Remember, Digital Copy