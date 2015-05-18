Montreal’s own Sugar Sammy (Samir Khullar) is well on his way to becoming a big international comedy star. Beloved in his own town, his latest show You’re Gonna Rire has been pretty much sold out completely since he has been doing it (summer 2013). That is impressive considering that other than the Montreal Canadiens nothing in Montreal seems to hold our attention for that long. More and more keep being added. Bravo Sammy!

Not an overnight success, Sugar Sammy had to work have for what he has achieved. After graduating from Marianopolis and then studying Cultural Studies at McGill, he began to work as a club promoter (where he earned his nickname) and doing stand up on a part-time basis. After touring the world and performing at the Just For Laughs Festivals in Montreal and Toronto, opening for Dave Chappelle, and appeared on Comedy Now. His big break or exposure came from his HBO special. Taped during a Montreal date at the Just for Laughs Festival, it became one of the highest rated TV specials. When it was released on DVD it was number one on Amazon Canada.

Sugar Sammy’s comedic style is based on observational humour. He is attractive and charming, so he also has that going for him. Topics he frequently covers include race, sex and pop culture. If you are sitting close to the stage keep your wits about you as his improvisational skills are second to none.

In a show that is designed exclusively for Montreal and its two linguistic solitudes, Sugar Sammy’s show will be bilingual. In a nod to the last referendum voting percentages, the show will be 50.5% in English and 49.5% in French. The comedian is fluent in English, French, Hindi, and Punjabi. Funny in all languages.

Additional Information:

-Date: May 22, 2015

-Venue: L’Olympia

-Website: www.sugarsammy.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.admission.com or (514) 790-1245

-Ticket Prices: $40.00, $50.00, $60.00 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.