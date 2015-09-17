Spectacular and intensely destructive are apt words to describe 20th Century Fox’s latest blockbuster DVD release, The Day After Tomorrow. This is another apocalypse story by director Roland Emmerich in the same genre as Deep Impact, Armageddon and Independence Day, but with a twist. The U.S.A relies on the help of Mexico to help them save their country.

The world faces the death strike of Mother Nature when gargantuan tornadoes, ripping hurricanes, catastrophic earthquakes, monstrous tidal waves and abrupt flooding are reported from the four corners of the world.

Climatologist Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid) explains these catastrophic phenomenona as the preeminence of the next Ice Age. However, that is just the tip of the iceberg. His son, Sam Hall (Jake Gyllenhaal) is in New York City, while Jack’s wife, Dr. Lucy Hall (Sela Ward) is in a pediatric hospital manning the evacuations of the patients. As the world helplessly watches on the advent of their demise, Jack Hall has one thing on his mind; to save his son who is trapped in New York City, in the epi-center of this calamity.

The Day After Tomorrow is a story of a family’s struggle to try to reunite in the face of the next Ice Age. Jack, Sam and Lucy are each tested on their strengths and their promises.

Roland Emmerich packs enough digital images to keep your mind spinning and your imagination stimulated. This is a must-see film that was filmed in Montreal.

Special Features:

-Digital Copy