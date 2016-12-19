Besides their very busy television careers (tee hee!) Toopy and Binoo are just off a very successful national tour. So what do the loveable mouse and cat decide to do? Go right back on the road. They are making an extended stop in Montreal over the holiday period.

Fun and Games is the title of their latest show and that is pretty self-explanatory in that it is bound to be a whole lot of fun for their young fans. Toopy and Binoo are on a quest to find the best and most funnest game ever. Joining Toopy and Binoo on stage are the wonderful musical/dance group, Dusteroos and some sheep who love to limbo.

The shows are offered in both French and English. Check the schedule out for your preferred language.

11AM 3PM 7PM December 22 French December 23 English December 26 French December 27 English French December 28 French English December 29 French French December 30 French French January 2 French English January 3 French French

Additional Information:

-Dates: December 22, 2016 – January 3, 2017

-Venue: Salle Pierre-Mercure – UQAM

-Ticket Purchase: www.admission.com

-Ticket Prices: $32.60 – $56.60 (plus handling charges)

-Show Times: 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.