Though he had done a few television things before (written a few episodes of Rosanne and Parenthood) Buffy the Vampire Slayer really introduced Joss Whedon to sci fi/fantasy fans. He is now because of this series along with offshoot Angel, Firefly, Dollhouse and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. he is one of members of the upper echelon of that genre.

Watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer (for those who don’t know it is a series, like the title implies, about a teenage girl who is a slayer of vampires) years after this late 90s series debuted I was a little worried that it hadn’t aged well and while some of the film is grainy and the technology is dated it is a still a nice example of enjoyable cheesiness.

Filled with kick ass lines and plenty of pop culture references though there definitely is some substance amidst all the fun. Social commentary and a clear picture of what it is like to grow up as a girl in this world are the two primary heavier subjects tackled. You have to look beyond the girl who kicks vampire butt. It should get more respect than it does.

Special Features:

-Interview with Joss Whedon + David Boreanaz

-Audio Commentary by Joss Whedon

-Joss Whedon on “Welcome to the Hellmouth” and “The Harvest”

-Original Pilot Script

-Buffy Trailer

-Photo Gallery

-Joss Whedon on “Witch” and “Never Kill a Boy on the First Date”

-Biographies

-Joss Whedon on “The Puppet Show” and “Angel”