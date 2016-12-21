Funny, but not hilarious. That is an accurate description of Brother Nature. Directed by Osmany Rodriguez (directed episodes of Saturday Night Live and Funny or Die Presents…) and Matt Villines (directed an episode of The Last Man on Earth) does have its moments though they are not exactly of the laugh out loud variety. Which is fine. Just fine.

A young aspiring politician is planning to propose to his girlfriend. Roger (Taran Killam – from television’s Saturday Night Live) is the type of guy who plans out every moment of his life, so it is not surprising that he has mapped out every moment of his planned proposal to Gwen (Gillian Jacobs – from television’s Community) at her family’s lake house. It is all thought out to the final moment and would have gone down perfectly if not for the Todd (Bobby Moynihan – from television’s Saturday Night Live) factor.

Todd is Gwen’s sister Margie’s (Sarah Burns – Enough Said, I Love You, Man) boyfriend and works as a counsellor at a camp. He is wild and big hearted always up for a good time. From the first time they meet Todd wants to be Roger’s best friend. Roger is less than interested. His attempt at avoiding Todd, including his his friend request on Facebook, backfires and ends up putting in jeopardy his future political aspirations as well as his relationship with Gwen.

It doesn’t surprise me at all that this type of film came from the Saturday Night Live family. Lorne Michaels is even the producer. It is the type of film they have made time and time again with John Belushi and Chris Farley. One centered around a straight-laced character who finds themself linked with a wild child – a boy in a man’s body. Straight-laced gets pulled out of their comfort zone by the unpredictable character only to discover that there is a little wild child in them.

The problem with all that in this film is that the character of Todd is really annoying. Not likable. Just a pain. It gets worse as the film goes on. Maybe it proves that this type of story works better as a skit and just wears on the viewer as a feature length film. The shorter the better.