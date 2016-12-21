Can we all agree that films are best seen on the big screen? I think so. And we can go even further by saying that it is best to see a film in 35 mm. You can do just that just before Christmas Day at Bar Le Ritz PDB and the film is The Master. Released in 2012, The Master is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and stars Philip Seymour Hoffman, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Rami Malek, Jesse Plemons and Amy Adams. The psychological drama is about a World War II veteran trying to readjust to civilian life. While doing this he meets a religious leader who is in charge of a group called The Cause. The former soldier adjust well to the group and even joins them on their travels along the East Coast spreading the word.

It is said that the Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard was the inspiration for the film. It received plenty of critical acclaim and three Academy Award nominations for actors Hoffman, Phoenix and Adams. Critics around the world recently named it the 24th best film of the 21st century.

This is a general admission event that is 18+.

Additional Information:

-Date: December 23, 2016

-Venue: Bar Le Ritz PDB

-Website: www.barleritzpdb.com

-Entrance Fee: free!