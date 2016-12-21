Sometimes trailers can totally lead you down the garden path as a filmgoer. Sing is an example of this. The trailer makes you think there will be plenty of animals singing (what could be funnier?). Once you go and see the film you cannot help but be disappointed as there is a lot less singing than I thought there would be. Pretty much just the auditions and the big show. That’s it, that’s all.

That being said there was plenty to like in the singing parts. The voice actors engaged to not only provide the voices for their characters but sing as well do a great job. Plenty of talent here with Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Tori Kelly (who is a singer so less of a surprise there), Taron Egerton, Jennifer Saunders, Wes Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, Jay Pharaoh, Nick Offerman, Leslie Jones, Rhea Perlman and Nick Kroll. There is plenty of variety there with serious actors, singers, stand-up comedians, comedic actors and even director/writers. Maybe that is the secret. Mix it up and bring in different types of people with different strengths.

They seem to understand that they are not just providing voices and singing but bringing emotion (more of it than I thought) to the proceedings. Though I as an adult could appreciate the depth I am not sure it will find a landing place with the younger members of the audience. They will like the usual silliness and of course the singing. The fun parts. I mean, come on, who does not like animals singing? Older folks and by that I don’t only mean adults but teens and pre-teens, will get the most out of the never quit on your dreams message.

While this is not exactly the most original animated film ever made it does pack a punch in fun and song. Kind of old fashioned in that way. Energy and giggles abound. You get plenty of songs you know and love like “Ride Like the Wind”, “Jump”, “Bad Romance” and “The Humpty Dance”.

Animation-wise Sing (and Illumination Entertainment) brings it. Nice sharpness and bright eye attracting colours. It might even be better if you see it in 3D though certainly not necessary.

The theatre industry is a tough one. Producing a show that will bring you success – financial and critical – is a tough ask. That is something that Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) knows well. His theatre, which was thriving at one time, has now fallen into disrepair due to one failed show after another. Despite this tough patch Buster Moon still believes in the theatre and that his can be a success once again. A bright idea comes to him that he is going to hold the world’s greatest singing competition to put his theatre back in the spotlight.