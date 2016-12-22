Once again this year Santa Clause will be set up in Complexe Desjardins (Place des Arts metro) for kids of all ages to get up close to. A variety of activities and animation will be taking place during the day and early evening. These include a miniature train to ride on and a carousel. The cost for each is $2.00/child. New this year are the Yoopa movie theatre and the Tout-petits game zone. Plus the huge fountain in the middle will offer a special holiday show.

All this takes place on level 2 (metro level) near the SAQ.

Additional Information:

-Dates: November 19 – December 31, 2016

-Venue: Complexe Desjardins

-Website: www.complexedesjardins.com

-Times: December 12 to 23

Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 24 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 24 to 31: miniature train and carousel

December 26 to 30 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 31 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.