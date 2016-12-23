Everyone of all ages loves Mary Poppins. What is not to like about a singing nanny who has magical powers and can fly courtesy of her umbrella? We are all familiar with the film now you have a second opportunity to see it live on stage. It was presented this past summer in French for the first time during the Just For Laughs festival and audiences loved it. Over the holiday period you get another chance to see the musical in French.

Mary Poppins (portrayed by Joelle Lanctot) and her supercalifragilistic ways will make you fall in love with the story all over again. There is something about seeing it live that is so special and will give you a deeper appreciation for the songs, story and dancing. Join Mary, Bert (portrayed by Jean-Francois Poulin), Mr. Banks (portrayed by Serge Postigo) and the entire Banks family in all the fun!

Presented exclusively in French.

Credits:

Directed, translation and adaptation Serge Postigo

Original lyrics and music by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Booklet: Julian Fellowes

New songs, music and additional lyrics: George Stiles and Anthony Drewe

Co-created by Cameron Mackintosh

musical director : Guillaume St-Laurent

Choreographer: Steve Bolton

Mary Poppins is presented with special arrangement of Music Theatre International

Additional Information:

-Dates: December 23, 2016 – January 7, 2017

-Venue: Theatre St. Denis

-Website: www.hahaha.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.hahaha.com

-Ticket Prices: $32.24, $53.01, $60.98, $70.56, $82.71, $95.13, $107.28, $109.41, $123.63, $147.18, $172.28, $178.48, $202.02, $208.22, $249.87 (plus handling charges)

-Show Times: 1:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.