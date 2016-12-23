Apocalypse films and television series are everywhere. Tons of them have cropped up over the last couple of years. Kind of like the vampire trend of 5-10 years ago. Like any popular trend in Hollywood some are better than others. Series like The Walking Dead and films like 28 Days Later are quality. Whereas the series Zoo would, in all honesty, fall to the bottom of the pile.

Which is too bad because I love the idea behind it. Zoo is about animals rebelling against humans due to all the death and destruction caused to them and the planet we share. Animals have begun to act strangely and attack humans in large numbers. People are panicking and the science world cannot figure things out. Plenty of “why?” and “how?” questions are out there. Global war has commenced between animal and human.

Zoologist Jackson Oz (played by James Wolk) gathers a team and tries to figure things out. While trying to look at the problem from a science perspective they stumble upon a secret plan to exterminate all animals on Earth. This complicates matter greatly. Plus makes things all that much more tricky for Jackson and his team.

I think that after season one the producers and writers decided they had to go for broke as it limped through, so they upped the shock value. Really just left the story by the road side and barrelled ahead full throttle. That would be okay in a series in which the characters had depth and drove the story. Such is not the case here. Becomes overwhelmingly campy. Kind of like a daytime soap opera. It would be tolerable if they were going for that cheesy, low production B movie thing. They aren’t! They are doing things seriously. Sigh!

Special Features:

-Deleted Scenes

-Metamorphosis: A Look at Season Two of Zoo

-Welcome to the Bird

-Gag Reel