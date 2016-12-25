For film lovers or buffs this is an absolute must. This is made up of excerpts of many hours of conversation that these two master directors had. Who else would you like to hear talk about film making than two of the best ever?

For roughly one week Truffaut interviewed director Alfred Hitchcock and asked him almost every question he could think of about film and making films. These interviews led to Truffaut writing a book about Hitchcock – Hitchcock: A Definitive Study of Alfred Hitchcock.

There are also several interviews with some of the best contemporary directors. Directors like Martin Scorsese (his discussion about Vertigo is some of the best moments of the documentary), David Fincher (Fight Club, Seven), Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Royal Tenenbaums), Richard Linklater (Boyhood, Before Sunset), Paul Schrader (American Gigolo, Cat People) and Peter Bogdanovich (The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc?).

Writer/director Kent Jones is the man behind the documentary. It is narrated by Bob Balaban. The original audio tapes of the interview of Hitchcock by Truffaut done in 1962 are used for this. While the audio clips are running Jones uses some of the black and white photographs taken during the interview by Phillipe Halsman. A big treat are some of the clips used from Hitchcock and Truffaut’s films.

