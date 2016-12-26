Post their boy band/Disney days, The Jonas Brothers – Joe and Nick – are both trying to change their images. First and foremost, they are both forging new music identities and Nick is also doing some acting. After doing plenty of television stuff like Hawaii Five-O, Scream Queens and Kingdom, he now turns to film. In director Andrew Neel’s, who has primarily done documentary films until this point, Goat Nick Jonas gets the opportunity to show that he is not just a musician or teen idol, but can handle dramatic roles.

19-year-old Brad (Ben Schnetzer – The Book Thief, Warcraft: The Beginning) leaves a party early and gets pressured into driving a couple of guys home. Guys he doesn’t know, but being a nice guy he does it anyways. It is a big mistake as the guys end up beating Brad pretty badly. It takes him a while to recover both physically and even longer mentally.

After first saying he would not be going to university right away, Brad changes his mind and enrolls at the school his older brother, Brett (Nick Jonas) is attending. Brett belongs to a fraternity and encourages his younger brother to join as well. Attempting to become part of the fraternity that stresses brotherhood becomes a real test of the relationship of the brothers. The pledging brings back memories that both brothers would rather forget.

Most who check out this film will probably be doing so because of Nick Jonas and while he does a solid job the real reason to check out Goat is Ben Schnetzer. His role asks plenty of him and he, in most cases, has all the answers.

There are some problems with the film starting with the beginning. It staggers along in the beginning moving at a slow pace. The same type of grogginess you would expect from a hungover college student. It then picks up during the middle part only to see another decrease in quality towards the end. Actually, to call it an ending is a misnomer. There is no real resolution; the film just kind of ends. Very inconsistent.

An different kind of college film. It is not the typical drinking (though there is plenty of that), hooking up and figuring out who you are kind of film. Rather it shows the darker side of college. The film is unflinching in its examination of that side. This is accomplished without judging the whole fraternity/hazing thing.