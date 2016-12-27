Gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello’s talents and musical stylings are obviously appreciated here in Montreal as they have played here a couple of times over the past few years.

Formed in New York City, Gogol Bordello has to be seen live to be appreciated. I saw them a couple of years back at Osheaga and was impressed with their onstage energy and whip you into a frenzy music. Using non-typical instruments like violin and accordion coupled with the usual guitar and percussion, they have brought Eastern European Gypsy music to the masses.

Though they had been together since 1999 and had appeared on late night shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live, they only really were discovered when a couple of members took the stage at Live Earth in 2007 with Madonna. Then it was on to appearances at Virgin Mobile Festival, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Coachella. Take my word for it that they are something else live.

This general admission show is for all ages.

Additional Information:

-Date: December 31, 2016

-Venue: L’Olympia

-Ticket Purchase: www.admission.com

-Ticket Price: $60.85 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 10:00 p.m. (Doors @ 9:00)

-Opening Act: Low Cut Connie