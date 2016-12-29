Ile Soniq is a summertime electronic music festival that takes place here in Montreal. A few years in to its existence and more firmly established it has begun offering different events year round. The latest is a big New Year’s Eve bash happening at Theatre Berri.

Theatre Berri has a couple of rooms and as such allows two DJs to be working at the same time. Allowing those in attendance to move back and forth or have a choice of who they want to be listening to. It is like an outdoor festival indoors.

On top of the music you get everything else you could want in a party. 10 bars, 20 bartenders, high-end soundsystem, nice decor, and plenty of servers.

Ring in the New Year and then keep going until 3 a.m.

Here is the line-up:

ROOM 1

DIRTY AUDIO

(MAD DECENT, PANDA FUNK)

+

KAYLIOX

TIBE

CYMN

ROOM 2

JASON ROSS

(ANJUNABEATS)

+

SHERIDAN GROUT

EAGLE | STALLIAN

This is an 18+ event.

Additional Information:

-Date: December 31, 2016

-Venue: Theatre Berri

-Ticket Purchase: www.electrostub.com

-Ticket Prices: $30.00 – $60.00 (plus handling charges)

-Time: 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.