The Strokes are a veteran rock band. Nick Valensi is the guitarist for the band. He is now a member of another band, CRX. He was the last member of The Strokes to start up a side project. Now he is not only playing guitar but is the singer for CRX. Stepping out into the spotlight as the vocalist must have caused nerves for Valensi. He needn’t worry as he comports himself very well. Though you wouldn’t mistake him for a power vocalist he certainly has a decent range. CRX’s debut album has a tasty power pop sound to it. Part of that, I’m sure, is due to the fact that the album’s producer is Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age fame. Due to his and Valensi’s wealth of experience there is a certain swagger to the songs on the album along with plenty of energy.