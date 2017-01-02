What do you get when you put together a powerhouse of Academy Award winning actors, directors, and producers? Stars George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones with appearances by Geoffrey Rush, Billy Bob Thorton and Cedric the Entertainer combine the perfect o­n screen chemistry and clever character formation to keep us wanting more in this fun romantic comedy. The theme gravitates around love, marriage, divorce and revenge and the ultimate question of who can you trust.

George Clooney portrays Miles Massey, a ruthless and unscrupulous and thus highly successful divorce lawyer who will do whatever is necessary to win his case. Miles meets his match when he becomes smitten with his client’s soon to be ex-wife Marilyn (Zeta-Jones). Unfortunately for Miles, they started off o­n the wrong foot because Miles won the case for her ex-husband leaving her with nothing. Marilyn now wants two things: a new rich husband and revenge against Miles. In her attempt to get both the lines become blurred between true love and the true love for money and revenge. Just when you think things you are going in o­ne direction, the twists and turns keep coming.

Using the distinctive Coen brothers’ style of dark humour and bizarre characters (Anybody remember Fargo?) and adding the refined acting styles of George Clooney and Catherine Zeta- Jones, this film is worth more than just o­ne watch along with the added bonus features. The battle of the sexes has never been so outrageous.

Special Features: