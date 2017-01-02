A successful film and Broadway musical is now making its way on stage in Montreal. Music by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein. Based on a true story about two men who seem to have nothing in common bringing to life a wild idea. All the makings of great musical theatre.

Charlie is a man who owns a factory. The factory is a family business and is not doing well at all. Sometimes the right people come into our lives at the perfect time. Lola is a fantastic entertainer who has a great idea. A wild idea but a great one.

In the beginning all Charlie sees is the difference between the two. Prejudice and stereotypes get in the way. Once they begin to work together instead of against each other that is when the magic happens. And the magic is the creation of a line of sturdy stilettos.

Salle Wilfrid Pelletier will become a big, fun party during each show.

Additional Information:

-Dates: January 3 – 8, 2017

-Venue: Salle Wilfrid Pelletier – Place des Arts

-Website: www.kinkybootsthemusical.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.com

-Ticket Prices: $36.25, $52.75, $69.25, $89.25, $101.25, $115.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Times: 2:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m.