This film that will stick in people’s minds as Renee Zellweger’s coming out party. She ‘had us’ from this movie. Jerry Maguire is a typical Cameron Crowe (Say Anything, Elizabethtown) film; it demonstrates his ability to perfectly depict human reactions to different situations, makes us laugh and cry and has a great soundtrack.

Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise – War of the Worlds, Far and Away) is a sports agent who has an epiphany one evening and realizes that he does not like what he has become nor what his job represents. After typing up a mission statement late one evening and circulating it at work he loses his job. The only employee that decides to come with him is accountant Dorothy Boyd (Renee Zellweger – Cold Mountain, Nurse Betty), a single mother who lives with her sister (Bonnie Hunt – Cheaper By The Dozen 2, Rain Man). Jerry has to straighten out his life and resurrect his career despite the fact that he has only one client left, crazy football player Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr. – A Few Good Men, Outbreak).

