When you think of 20th century photographers one of the first names that comes to mind is Robert Mapplethorpe. He was one of the most widely known and successful photographers from the last century. Exhibitions like this only tend to come through once in a lifetime so make sure this one does not pass you buy. This is the first major retrospective on his work since his exhibition, The Perfect Moment, in Philadelphia in 1988. This undertaking was a collaborative work between the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, The Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, and the John Paul Getty Museum.

The exhibit is a winner. That much is a given based on the source material. Mapplethorpe’s work resonates with a variety of people of different cultures, incomes and backgrounds. His photos really reach out and pull you in. Also the subjects he leaned towards focused on the big issues of gender, sexuality and race, so they tend to resonate with people.Where he separated himself from the rest was that he looked at these from a totally different perspective.

It is an involved exhibition that encompasses the entire length of his career. There is stuff from the late 60s right up until his death in 1989. Within the 300 pieces there will be many that cause you to stand there glued to the floor as you take them in. Plus it is very enlightening about the man and his work process.

Additional Information:

-Dates: Until January 22, 2017

-Venue: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

-Website: www.mbam.qc.ca

-Ticket Purchase: www.mbam.qc.ca or at the door

-Ticket Prices:

MAJOR EXHIBITIONS THE COLLECTIONS

AND DISCOVERY EXHIBITIONS*** Ages 31 and up $20 Free Ages 13 to 30** $12 Free Ages 12 and under**

(must be accompanied by an adult) Free Free VIP members Free Free Ages 65 and up $20 Free Wednesday evenings**

(starting at 5 p.m.) $10 Closed The last Sunday of each month Regular fees Free

-Hours:

MAJOR EXHIBITIONS THE COLLECTIONS

DISCOVERY EXHIBITIONS

EDUCATIVE EXHIBITIONS Monday Closed Closed Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday * 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.