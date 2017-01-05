Who doesn”t like a good firework show? No one! Montreal has upped it even further by doing some fireworks in the winter. Against the white snow and the dark winter sky. Amazing! Plus they have added music to the whole thing. This is the type of winter experience that can help warm you up on a cold night and see the possibilities of what can happen in an urban environment.

Additional Information:

-Date: January 7, 2016

-Venue: Natrel Basin – Old Port

-Website: www.oldportofmontreal.com/event/fire-on-ice

-Admission: Free