During the 19th century Canadian photographer William Notman was da bomb. Born in 1826 and up until his death in 1891, Notman built a worldwide reputation as one of the best at what he did. Most agree that it was because of the modern approach (for the time) he took to photography.
The exhibition, happening at the McCord Museum, is a comprehensive one involving over 300 photographs and objects. Thematically arranged, most of what you come to see are pulled from the museum’s collection. What the exhibit strives to accomplish is educate art fans today about the man’s work and how he was seen as modern in his day.
Additional Information:
-Dates: Until March 26, 2017
-Admission Fees:
|NOTMANexhibition
|RegularPrice
|Adult
|$20
|Senior (65+)
|$17
|Student 18-30*
|$14
|Student 13-17
|$13
|Child**
|Free
|Family***
|$40
|Museum Member
|Free
|Wednesday Evening
|$9,50
-Hours:
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Wednesday*
|10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Thursday
|10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Friday
|10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Saturday
|10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Sunday
|10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free admission at all times for children 12 and under courtesy of the J.A. DeSève Foundation.