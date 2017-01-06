

During the 19th century Canadian photographer William Notman was da bomb. Born in 1826 and up until his death in 1891, Notman built a worldwide reputation as one of the best at what he did. Most agree that it was because of the modern approach (for the time) he took to photography.

The exhibition, happening at the McCord Museum, is a comprehensive one involving over 300 photographs and objects. Thematically arranged, most of what you come to see are pulled from the museum’s collection. What the exhibit strives to accomplish is educate art fans today about the man’s work and how he was seen as modern in his day.

Additional Information:

-Dates: Until March 26, 2017

-Admission Fees:

NOTMANexhibition

RegularPrice Adult $20 Senior (65+) $17 Student 18-30* $14 Student 13-17 $13 Child** Free Family*** $40 Museum Member Free Wednesday Evening $9,50

-Hours:

Monday Closed Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday* 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission at all times for children 12 and under courtesy of the J.A. DeSève Foundation.