Before they were The Rolling Stones they were a couple of English young men who were avid American Blues fans. As such, they went to blues clubs and played in some blues bands. Then they debuted as the Rollin’ Stones at the Marquee Club. All through their lengthy career their particular brand of rock and roll had blues leanings. So it makes complete sense that they record a full on blues album. Don Was (Brian Wilson, Van Morrison, Neil Diamond, John Mayer) is at the helm and the entire thing was done over only three days. It contains all covers, their first since 1964, and their first blues album ever. You get a blues lesson here. “Just Your Fool” (done in 1962 by Little Walter), title track “Blue and Lonesome” (done in 1965 by Little Walter), “All of Your Love” (by Magic Same) and “Commit a Crime” (done in 1966 by Howlin’ Wolf). All classics. The boys, though they are all getting on in years, show they still have a fire in the bellies. Or this music brings it out for them. They can do the blues and maybe their years of experience really help them to feel the blues then bring it out in the songs. It is an album that brings them back to their beginning in their being inspired by blues but also shows that the miles they have traveled and things they have gone through have helped them become true musicians of the genre.