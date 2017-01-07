The hype for this film was building long before it’s release. I heard good comments about it, so I decided to go see if it lived up to the expectations. It certainly did.

The story is centered around Xander Cage, played by Vin Diesel. He is a smart-ass criminal stunt guy who lives for the thrills. The movie has some mind-blowing scenes of Diesel jumping out of falling cars, snowboarding down a mountain with an avalanche following closely behind, driving recklessly and much more.

The plot has NSA agent Gibbons (Samuel L. Jackson) recruit Triple X to do some dangerous spy work in Prague, where an underground criminal gang runs various clubs at night and plots mass destruction by day. Xander is coerced by agent Gibbons to befriend the group’s leader, the evil Yorgie (Marton Csokas). With all this going on, Xander develops an attraction to Italian actress (Asia Argento) along the way and they get caught up in a life threatening situation.

The story is alright and the acting was pretty decent. The highlights really are the daredevil stunts by Vin Diesel. He looks great in the film, has screen presence and manages to pull off a convincing performance. His dry humour also gets plus points. The director Rob Cohen worked with Diesel on “The Fast And The Furious” as well. If you liked that movie, you’ll love this one. See it.

Special Features:

-Origins of a Renegade

-Director’s Commentary

-10 Featurettes

-Deleted Scenes

-2 Music Videos