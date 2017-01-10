Huntington Beach, California has gifted us a wonderful ska band. They are veterans of music scene and seen their share of highs and lows. Numerous line-up changes have left lead singer Aaron Barrett as the only original member remaining. Like troopers they have continued making music and touring.

Reel Big Fish have been around for a long while and had their biggest hit in 1997 with the single “Sell Out”. During this point it was the third wave of ska and Reel Big Fish was signed to a big label. Then the bottom fell out and they have gone the independent route since.

Their latest album is Candy Coated Fury and was released in July 2012. It is the band’s 8th album.

Political activism is a big part of what American punk rock group Anti-Flag is all about. They have stood up for anti-war, human rights, class struggle, and other sociopolitical subjects. It is part and parcel of who they are as a group. Progressive political action is what they advocate standing alongside Greenpeace, PETA and Occupy Together.

The earliest days of Anti-Flag came in 1988. It was a stuttering start as members kept joining and then leaving. Basically the band disbanded. Then in 1992 Justin Sane and Pat Thetic reformed Anti-Flag. Things went along swimmingly the second time around. Just last year they released their ninth studio album entitled American Spring and then then later in the year a compilation album, Ceases Fires, filled with two songs that did not make the American Spring cut as well as tracks from the 20 Years of Hell EP series.

Signing to a major label (RCA) did not mute their voice or anti-capitalism stance. They continued on as they had before just stating that having the backing of a label behind them got their music out to more people.

Additional Information:

-Date: January 14, 2017

-Venue: Metropolis

-Website: www.reel-big-fish.com and www.anti-flag.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.ca

-Ticket Price: $31.00 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m. (Doors @ 6:00 p.m.)

-Opening Acts: Ballyhoo! and Direct Hit!