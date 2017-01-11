In this time of upheaval, racism, terrorism, genocide, and other despicable things it makes a lot of sense that the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has opened a Peace Pavilion with the help of Michal and Renata Hornstein. Another great thing is that admission to the Pavilion is free until Januray 15, 2017.

The opening of the Pavilion comes under the umbrella of the celebrations for the 375th birthday of Montreal. It is a large space, almost 5,000 square feet, that contains 750 works that span from the Old Masters to contemporary artists. Many of the works by the Old Masters are courtesy of a donation by the Hornsteins. You get works by Rembrandt, Miro, Matisse, Rodin, Basquiat, Monet, and Picasso as well as many others. Add to that Ben Weider’s Napoleon collection and you get an impressive selection. It is the only one of its kind in Quebec and the second largest in all of Canada. The help it has gotten from private collections is amazing.

Michal and Renata Hornstein obviously believe in the project and are big philanthropists. The fact that they are Holocaust survivors, I am sure, made this even closer to their hearts. The one hundred paintings they donated are the largest by a single donor to a Quebec museum.

With its addition to the MMFA it is now made up of five pavilions. This six story architectural beauty gives those inside a spectacular view of the city from the mountain to the river.

Additional Information:

-Website: www.mbam.qc.ca