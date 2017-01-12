Parties, Christmas tree tossing, snowskating, obstacles course, haircuts – does this sound like a good time to you? If so then make sure you take part in Barbegazi this coming weekend. It has other activities and things to do so you can make a fun day for the entire family.

A cool twist about this winter outdoor activity is that once you pick up your RFID bracelet at the door, you collect points with each activity you participate in and with the points you accumulate you can redeem them for Barbegazi goods! Fun plus you go home with something.

Additional Information:

-Dates: January 13-15, 2017

-Venue: Ilot Clark – Quartier des Spectacles

-Website: www.barbegazifest.ca

-Admission: Free!