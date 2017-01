Another addition to the 375th birthday celebrations Montreal is putting on in 2017 is being presented as part of Igloofest, Village Nordik. Village Nordik is seven Montreal design firms who will construct their idea of a temporary winter habitat. The re-imagining of a nordic village.

Additional Information:

-Dates:  January 12 РFebruary 19, 2017

-Venue:  Place des Vestiges РOld Port