“Battleship” was set up to be one of the summer’s big budget blockbusters. It’s got pretty much everything we expect from such films…big explosions, big battles (humans vs. aliens) and the stakes are high because the entire planet is on the line.

Alex Hopper (Taylor Kitsch) is just sailing through life without any real direction or purpose. His brother, Commander Stone Carter (Alexander Skarsgard), is fed up and determined to get Alex onto the right path so he signs him up to join the Navy. While Alex’s skills are noticed, his attitude is not really appreciated. He sets his sights on Samantha (Brooklyn Decker), the daughter of Admiral Shane (Liam Neeson). While his affections are reciprocated, Admiral Shane is not impressed with Alex and lets him know that after their mission, he will no longer be part of the Navy.

The mission takes an unexpected twist when aliens invade the planet and start wreaking havoc. Lieutenant Hopper is faced with a number of challenges and has no choice but to rise to the occasion and prove himself. The entire planet is depending on him.

The story of humans vs. aliens is not per say anything novel that we haven’t already seen in films but I can say that the presentation in general was good. There were some witty lines and mildly humorous situations to lighten the mood here and there.

Another plus point was the respect shown to Navy veterans, making it clear that all their accumulated experience and courage can still be of service during difficult times. The film also highlights those individuals that live with disabilities due to injuries while serving their country and showing their strong will, which was quite inspiring.

Visually, the film looks great and the images of battle are impressive. And yes, Rihanna is in the film as well. She plays an officer and while it was surprising to see her in such a role, she does have the tough attitude for it. As far as her acting skills are concerned, for her first role in a film, she did okay but she shines most in her music.

Special Features:

-Digital Copy

-Alternate Ending Previsualization

-The Visual Effect of Battleship

-All Access with Director Peter Berg

-USS Missouri VIP Tour