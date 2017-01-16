Electronic music thrives in this city. There are several festivals that deal exclusively with that genre of music and they all are very popular. Just because it is winter and there is snow on the ground does not mean you cannot be outside and dance under the stars to great electronic music.

For the 11th year and in conjunction with the 375th birthday of the city of Montreal, Igloofest will provide fans of giant parties, the outdoors and electronic music a place to meet. At the Jacques Cartier Pier of the Old Port of Montreal some of the best electronic music DJs from near and far will provide the musical backdrop for four weekends during the heart of winter. On the two stages, Sapporo Stage and Videotron Mobile Stage, over the four weekends acts will include Carl Cox (United Kingdom), Da-P (Quebec), Green Velvet (United States), Grandbuda (Quebec), MK (United States), Apparat (Germany), Mind Against (Italy), and Cesar Romero (Quebec). Attend and you will get your fill of bass, house, funk, techno, and even afro-soca.

Igloofest is all about fun and that is why beside the music and architectural projections there is also a very fun one-of-a-kind winterwear competition. It is called Iglooswag and features a fashion show of attendees who think they are wearing the most outrageous winterwear. There are also other fun stuff like Glissoire Nordik, Combo Zipline and weekend themes like Woodsman Pioneers. Fun for everyone!

Additional Information:

-Dates: January 12-14, 19-21, 26-28 and February 2-4, 2017

-Venue: Jacques Cartier Pier – Old Port of Montreal

-Website: www.igloofest.ca

-Ticket Purchase: www.igloofest.ca

-Ticket Prices: Igloopass – $120.00

Iglooweekend – $50.00

Igloo4X (4 nights of your choice) – $72.00

IglooVIP – $55.00

Individual Night – $15.00/$22.00