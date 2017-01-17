More outdoor fun during the winter in Montreal and another official event celebrating the 375th birthday of Montreal – Fête de Neiges brings it for four weekends in January and February. Geared towards families, Fête de Neiges features a whole bunch of activities of the paid or free variety.

While some activities will run throughout there are some special events that will only happen at specific times. Each weekend you can take in such things as ice sculpting, Aérobouge and music. Special events include, on the second weekend Alter Ego (a 70s, 80s, 90s musical review), Fiesta latina and Illuminated Tour de Levis. The third weekend you can take part in Impact Soccer Schools and Legends of St. Helen’s Island. The closing weekend will feature Snow Bath CKOI and La Voix winner Kevin Bazinet.

Besides all that you can do tube sliding, dog sled rides, ferris wheel, skaters path, Ice Ship, Polar Circus, Robin des bois, Paw Patrol Academy, giant foosball, and zip-line. Most of these types of activities either charge or require purchase of an Accropass (see below) to participate. There is also food available on site from vendors like Subway, Tim Hortons, Beaver Tails, Bacon Truck, Choco-Churros, and others. On site there are also several warm up sites.

Most important is that it is free admission to the site. No excuse to not attend.

Additional Information:

-Dates: January 14 to February 5, 2017

-Venue: Parc Jean-Drapeau

-Website: www.parcjeandrapeau.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.billets.parcjeandrapeau.com

-Prices: Accropass – Rates

Child 4 years and under Free

1 person $16

Family package deal (4 people) $50

-Hours : Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. *

Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* the tiny tots’ zone closes at 5 p.m.