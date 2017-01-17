I am late coming to the Resident Evil party. This is my second (I believe) of the five in the series. I previously saw Resident Evil: Extinction in 2007 and was not overly impressed with it. Honestly, I did not understand what all the fuss was about and why more Resident Evil films keep getting made. Now, as far as I can remember, this one sinks even lower. With a ridiculous story, wooden acting and even the CGI/action sequences being quite boring it all adds up to a waste of 96 minutes.

The entire world is being affected by the spread of the Umbrella Corporation’s deadly T-Virus. It changes all it infects into flesh eating zombies. It seems like the human race is once again going to have to turn to the one woman who seems immune to it – Alice (Milla Jovovich – The Fifth Element, Resident Evil).

After waking up within the Umbrella Corporation’s prime research facility, Alice escapes from the central control room. She meets Ada Wong (Bingbing Li – The Forbidden Kingdom, Snow Flower and the Secret Fan), who tells her that she works with Albert Wesker (Shawn Roberts – X-Men, Jumper) and a team of five men, Luther West (Boris Kodjoe – Resident Evil: Afterlife, Surrogates), Leon S. Kennedy (Johann Urb – 2012, The Hottie & the Nottie), Barry Burton (Kevin Durand – Real Steel, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Tony (Ofilio Portillo), and Sergei (Robin Kasyanov), have been sent to rescue her. The Red Queen (Megan Charpentier – Mama, Jennifer’s Body) has sent a team led by Rain (Michelle Rodriguez – Avatar, The Fast and the Furious) and Tony/Carlos (Oded Fehr – from television’s Covert Affairs) to recapture her.

Alice’s escape from the complex will be made all the more difficult because she decides to take along a young, deaf girl (Aryana Engineer – Orphan), who believes that Alice is her mother.

A guilty pleasure is what the Resident Evil films began as for most people. Total schlock that was fast, fun and filled with cool special effects. You never watched these films for acting or story. Most didn’t even seem to care that director Paul W.S. Anderson (Death Race, AVP: Alien vs. Predator) seemed to continue making these movies to keep his wife (Milla Jovovich) employed. But enough is enough. It has gone too far to the bad side!

More creatures and horror, but still boring. That is not a good sign. What totally drags it down is that the story does not and shows no signs of going anywhere. It so does not go anywhere that it ends up being quite confusing due to all the muddle. In other words, it is pointless to see this as anything other than a live action video game. It is hard to even judge it based on that because even the action sequences have a repetitive nature about them. Enough slow motion action scenes Mr. Anderson, I beg of you! I even found my mind wandering as a result.

Special Features:

-Outtakes

-Drop (Un)Dead: The Creatures of Retribution

-Resident Evil: Retribution – Face of the Fan

-Resident Evil: Retribution Soundtrack

-Deleted & Extended Scenes

-Project Alice: The Interactive Database