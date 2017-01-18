Snowshoeing along city lit paths, skating at Beaver Lake surrounded by breathtaking scenery, tobogganing and snow tubing galore, skiing in the quietude of the mountain’s snow-laden forest, taking in spectacular views of the city from one of the belvederes, indulging in a meal at the Pavilion or Smith House Café des Amis… All this and more is yours to enjoy on the mountain in the heart of Montreal.

This winter, treat yourself to regular outings to Mount Royal Park, where Les amis de la montagne offers a full slate of seasonal activities and services.

Discover the secrets of Mount Royal, its trails and breathtaking views of the city on an evening snowshoe excursion with a guide from Les amis de la montagne.

Treks are about 90 minutes long. Showshoes provided.

Time and point of departure: 6 p.m. at the Beaver Lake Pavilion (pavillon du Lac-aux-Castors)

TRADITIONAL EXCURSION | Snowshoeing and hot chocolate

Friday and Saturday Evenings, January 6 to March 4 - in French or in English

At nightfall, treat yourself to a big breath of fresh air and a hot chocolate along the way.

12-15 years of age: $17

16 years of age and older: $22

