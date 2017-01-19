Know as the vocalist for British trio Keane, Tom Chaplin is using the band’s hiatus to get out there on his own. His debut solo album, The Wave, was released in October of 2016. The first single off the album was “Quicksand”. Despite the fact that it is a solo album it still retains a Keane sound to it. It deals a lot with his addiction problems and is rather dark in tone. Which is rather different from the way he looks as he has a baby face and the voice of an angel. At 37, he is going a little grey at the temples, but still retains a rather youthful look.

It is not all dark for Chaplin as many of the songs on the album have an uplifting feel to them. That there is some hope in the darkness. Strong lyrically and melodically, his solo stuff is a pleasure to listen to. Don’t fret Keane fans as he will intersperse some of the band’s songs within his solo material on this tour.

The Carried By the Wave Tour has already passed through the UK and is now doing North America before returning to Europe and the UK.

Additional Details:

-Date: January 23, 2017

-Venue: Lion D’Or

-Website: www.tomchaplinmusic.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.tixza.com

-Ticket Price: $29.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:30 p.m (Doors @ 7:30 p.m.)