Table d’hote at reduced prices. That sums up Happening Gourmand. Good food at low prices. The Old Port area is the place to be for foodies.

Each year for the past nine years different restaurants in Montreal have gotten together during this dead period right after the holidays to brighten our spirits and get patrons into their establishments. Each of the nine participating restaurants are located in the Old Port and offer table d’hotes at a set price. Three courses for between $23 and $30. Menus for each restaurant are available on the Happening Gourmand website and you can also make reservations from there.

A great initiative associated with Happening Gourmand is the $1 from each of the table d’hotes purchased will be donated to Dans la Rue.

Additional Information:

-Dates: January 5 – February 5, 2017

-Venues: Bevo Bar + Pizzaria, Vieux-Port Steakhouse, Suite 701, Kyo Bar Japonais, Mechant Boeuf, Taverne Gaspar, Modavie Bistro, Maggie Oakes, Verses Restaurant

-Website: www.happeninggourmand.com

-Prices: $23, $26, $30