2011 was the year that 33-year-old Hannah Georgas burst onto the music scene here in Canada. The Vancouver based pop artist was nominated in both the New Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year awards at that year’s Juno Awards. Proving she was no flash in the pan she also earned nominations for a pair of awards – Songwriter of the year and Best Alternative Album – in 2013.

Born in Newmarket, Ontario, Hannah moved to Victoria to attend university there. Right away after recording a few songs she began to garner attention in the local music community. In 2009 the EP release of The Beat Stuff really got the ball rolling. Her music was now being played on CBC and she was commissioned by Walmart to right a song for a national ad campaign. This all led to a full-length album release, This is Good, in 2010. Singles from album were released and she was asked to tour with the 2010 Lilith Fair extravaganza.

Next up was touring as part of Kathleen Edwards band and the release of her self-titled sophomore album in 2012. It was on the longlist for the 2013 Polaris Music Prize. Through 2014 she toured with City and Colour and Sara Bareilles as the opening act.

Last year she released her latest album, For Evelyn, and is now in the midst of a North American, UK and European tour in support of it.

Additional Information:

-Date: January 26, 2017

-Venue: Lion D’Or

-Website: www.hannahgeorgas.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.tixza.com

-Ticket Price: $23.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 7:00 p.m.)

-Opening Act: Aliocha