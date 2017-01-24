Sometimes even though a film is not that strong it still turns out to be a hit because it gives the public exactly what is expected. It doesn’t have to be clever, feature the best story or acting it just has to deliver what it promised and that seems to be enough for many filmgoers.

You couldn’t have two more opposite guys than Ben (Kevin Hart – The End, Grudge Match) and James (Ice Cube – Are We There Yet?, Boyz N The Hood). Ben is a fast talking security guard at a high school and James is a decorated detective patrolling the streets of Atlanta who has a temper. Normally guys like this would not come together in life, but since Ben is marrying James’ sister, Angela (Tika Sumpter – Salt, What’s Your Number?), they are going to have to make the best of it.

Once Ben is finally accepted into the police academy he figures it is the right time to ask Angela to marry him. In order to really see what his sister’s future husband is made of James brings Ben on a ride along figuring it will quickly disprove he’s able to take care of Angela. Plus he wants to scare the bejeezus out of Ben. Ben jumps at the chance as he has been trying for a couple of years to prove to his future brother-in-law that he is more than a loser who plays a lot of video games.

This is about to become the craziest 24 hours of Ben’s life as he soon gets involved in a case involving one of the most notorious criminals in Atlanta. While his motor mouth might be an asset in his job as a security guard, on the streets Ben’s mouth tends to get them in trouble.

Sometimes I sit there while watching a film and wonder what the minds behind it were thinking. Did they actually think they had a good film on their hands? How could they have when it is painfully obvious how it is a pile of crap. Ride Along, directed by the same guy who did Barbershop and Fantastic Four, is filled with inappropriate jokes about molestation and way too much glorification of guns for my liking. Instead of relying on the well-worn odd couple story the film leans towards tons of action instead. Not sure that was a wise decision unless you are looking for an action film of the brainless variety. Meaning it is quite formulaic. Car chases – check, explosions – check, shoot outs – check. All the marks are hit in a very obvious way and yet there is nothing especially good about the film.

That being said, I am sure that the film will be a moderate success. The being due to the fact that Kevin Hart and Ice Cube each has a certain amount of fans and they will come to see their film. Fans of the two will be happy with it as it is Kevin Hart and Ice Cube doing what they have built a career upon doing.

There is nothing especially original or groundbreaking about this film. It most certainly has the been-there-done-that feel to it. We have all seen an endless amount of films featuring the odd-couple that comes together in the end buddy films. Still, if you are in the mood for a mindless action film then this will certainly fill the bill.

Special Features:

-Digital Copy

Alternate Ending

Deleted Scenes

Alternate Take

Kev & Cube’s Wild Ride

An Explosive Ride

You Gonna Learn Today

Anatomy of the Big Blast