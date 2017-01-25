After the disbanding of a group called Suburbia these four guys were playing together in someone’s basement when they decided to become a proper group. This is how indie rock band Tokyo Police Club was born in 2005.

The four guys, David Monks (bass/singer), Graham Wright (keyboards), Josh Hooks (guitar), and Greg Aslop (drummer), are all from Newmarket, Ontario. Their big break came when they played Pop Montreal one year. After that they signed with a label and dropped out of college. Then they went on to the festival route and played Osheaga, Lollapalooza, Bumbershoot, Coachella, Glastonbury Festival, Leeds, and Reading. Then they went on to open up for Foster the People on their last world tour.

They released their fourth album, Forcefield, in 2014.

This show is general admission.

Additional Information:

-Date: January 26, 2017

-Venue: La Sala Rossa

-Website: www.tokyopoliceclub.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.tixza.com

-Ticket Price: $23.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 9:30 p.m. (Doors @ 8:30 p.m.)

-Opening Act: Charly Bliss