If you are looking for a night of music that will have you dancing like a maniac then check out Elevation 2017 from the people behind Ile Soniq. A night of electronic music acts like Knife Party, DVBBS, Big Gigantic, and Michael Sparks. On top of the heavy bass and loud volume there will be a great light show to round out your experience. EDM fans will be in heaven!

This is a 16+ event.

Additional Information:

-Date: January 27, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $50.50. 100.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 7:00 p.m.)