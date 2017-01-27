Based on the Georges Bernanos play, this opera by Francis Poulenc is open to multiple interpretations. Some have said that it depicts humans dealing with imminent death and all that happens beneath the surface in regards to that. How many of us have turned towards spirituality at this time. All this is given an historical twist to it with horrible times going on around the characters.

Our story takes place at a time in history in which difficult women (those who went against the flow in any way – were sexual or rebels or just a handful) were often sent to the convent as a way of dealing with them. Poulenc’s opera is a little different in that the year is 1789 and we are in the full blown years of the Terror in France. It is a bloody time in which the Bastille has even been stormed. In order to protect young women, the convent becomes a place where girls of the upper class are sent. Blanche announces to her father that she is going to do exactly that. Despite her declaration Blanche is filled with doubt about her faith and fears death will be the result of her decision. Her fears are brought to life when the convent is taken over by French revolutionary forces. The women there are given a choice – either abandon their faith or be put to death. Will Blanche be able to stay true despite the threat to her life?

Additional Information:

-Venue: Salle Wilfrid Pelletier – Place des Arts

