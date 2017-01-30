The Vancouver band has made it mark on the music world as punk rockers. Now they are showing they have other sides to them with this very classic rock sounding outing. Sounds very much like a 70s rock album. Their third album called Near to the Wild Heart of Life is still infused with plenty of energy and songs that will have you singing at the top of your lungs. Lead singer Brian King roars and drummer David Prowse pounds. A great combination. The only downside is the length; it is short at only 8 tracks with one being a blip rather than a song. Fans might be a little disappointed with that as it is their first album in 5 years but they definitely leave you wanting more. A definite plus is that they obviously worked hard on the songs and the result is a more accomplished/cohesive body of work with obvious higher production values.