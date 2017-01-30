The Vikings were known as a conquering people and the hero Ragnar Lothbrok (played by Travis Fimmel) is a man looking to do just that. This Viking chieftan along with his wife Lagertha (played by Katheryn Winnick) and his brother Rollo (played by Clive Standen) sets out to fulfill his destiny. As opposed to what most Vikings do, Ragnar sets out to discover what is in the West. This is not a simple quest and along the way Ragnar has to deal with betrayal, danger and temptation.

Episode 1: Rites of Passage: The year is 793 AD and Viking chieftan Ragnar Lothbrok decides to set out to the West to find new land and wealth. As he is going against tradition getting permission from the Head Man, Earl Haraldson (played by Gabriel Byrne), is not going to be simple.

Episode 2: Wrath of the Northmen: Ragnar is getting ready to travel West. His voyage is in jeopardy due to the paranoia of Earl.

Episode 3: Dispossessed: Ragnar and his men take over a monastery in Lindesfarne. They all return home richer than when they left.

Episode 4: Trial: Earl gives Ragnar permission to return to England. The town of Hexam becomes a location overwhelmed by violence and mayhem.

Episode 5: Raid: A seer feeds into Earl’s paranoia by claiming that Ragnar wants him dead. In response Earl orders that Ragnar’s farm and house be burned to the ground.

Episode 6: Burial of the Dead: Ragnar finds out that Earl had Rollo tortured. The inevitable confrontation between the two men seems on the horizon.

Episode 7: A King’s Ransom: Ragnar and three ships are on a collision course with King Aelle. A ransom for the King’s brother follows.

Episode 8: Sacrifice: Ragnar, Lagertha and Athelstan (played by George Blagden) head off on the traditional pilgrimage to Uppsalla. On the trip Athelstan realizes how important his religion is to him.

Episode 9: All Change: The village of Kattegat is hit by the plague. Ragnar sets off for Gotaland to iron out a land dispute with Jarl Borg (played by Thorbjorn Harr).

Special Features:

-Character Profiles: