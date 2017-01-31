Though in essence this is comedy there is plenty of food for thought to be found within if you are so inclined. They don’t hit you over the head with the lessons rather director/screenwriter Mike Birbiglia (Sleepwalk With Me) has woven them almost imperceptively into the goings on. You can see the hints of the cost of chasing your dreams, what really is success and the fear of failure.

Six person improv comedy team The Commune have been at it for 11 years. That is a long time to not be making much money and playing to small (yet devoted) audiences in tiny rooms. It is not due to a lack of talent that they have not made it big. Rather they kill it every night, but have not had that stroke of good luck that gets people in the arts discovered. Miles (played by Mike Birbiglia), Samantha (played by Gillian Jacobs), Allison (played by Kate Micucci), Lindsay (played by Tami Sagher), Jack (played by Keegan-Michael Key), and Bill (played by Chris Gethard) keep on keeping on.

Tension comes to town and threatens the group when one of them makes it to the bigs while they continue to struggle towards their dreams. This calls into question their entire lives for the remaining five.

Don’t Think Twice really made me think about all the talented people in singing, comedy and acting that don’t make it. How talent does not necessarily equate success, recognition or financial compensation. That some will do it for their entire working lives (or lives, for that matter) just because they love it. What a novel idea!

The performers/actors are so good at improv that while watching the film that you really cannot tell what is scripted and what isn’t. Most impressively is that Gillian Jacobs had never done improv before this film and just had two weeks of “practice” before filming this.

I am sure that the film will really resonate with people in the arts. They will really be able to relate. Might be a little to unrelatable for those outside the industry. The type of pain that some of the characters feel when they realize that this is as far as they are going to get causing them to reevaluate their entire lives is at times painful to watch. Then there is the Samantha character who is totally alright with her level of success and just wants to continue in The Commune forever.

A comedy (not of the laugh out loud variety) with a helping of drama.

Special Features:

-Improv: Deleted Scenes

-The Creative Team

-Don’t Think Twice: The Art of Improv

-The Commune

-Digital Copy