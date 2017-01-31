Director Mark Cousins released a documentary entitled Atomic: Living in Dread and Promise. It is a film that is comprised entirely of archival footage and deals with the horror that is living during nuclear times. The music for that was composed by Scottish experimental rock band Mogwai. The band themselves have said that they are very proud of their work on the soundtrack. Now they are touring playing the entire soundtrack, which has been reworked to be done live.

Additional Information:

-Date: January 31, 2017

-Venue: St. Denis Theatre

-Website: www.mogwai.ca.uk

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketpro.ca

-Ticket Prices: $39.25, $49.25, $64.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.