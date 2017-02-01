A mixture of humour, sexiness and pop music. Song titles like “Farrah Fawcett”, “The Lustful Dead” and “House of Weed” indicate what is going on here. Toronto musician Charles Boyd is back with his latest album Crypt Kicker. He plays all the instruments and has written all the songs. There is plenty of off-colour language and plenty of graphic sexual situations described so if you are easily offended stay away. This is the only way to get to hear this guy as he does not tour or do interviews due to schizophrenia.

If you go onto his website (charlesboyd.org) you can download the album for free.