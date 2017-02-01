A child of the 60s and a native of Chicoutimi. That does not cry out pop star. And yet, that is exactly what René Simard has been in Quebec for decades now. He and younger sister Nathalie even had their own variety show à la Donny and Marie. So popular that despite the fact that he was a francophone he hosted a show in the late 70s on the CBC. This popularity led to him being awarded an Order of Canada in 2014.

This spring he is returning to the stage in a province wide tour and to his first love: singing. During the show he will do a nice mix of old and new songs. There is plenty of material to select from as he has released 51 albums.

Additional Details:

-Date: February 4, 2017

-Venue: L’Etoile Banque Nationale – Brossard

-Website: www.renesimard.ca

-Ticket Purchase: www.letoilebanquenationale.com

-Ticket Price: $55.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.