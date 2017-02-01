A film like this is supposed to be bad. That is its whole purpose. The original Death Race was awful, but in that fun “I can watch this” kind of way. So you go into it thinking you know what you are getting into when you start watching this one then it because all kinds of painful. And not from laughing too much.

It is the year 2050 and the planet is overpopulated. Problems have arisen as a result. To control the population the government has created the Death Race. The race involves drivers in cars racing across the country scoring extra points for killing people with their cars.

There was a time where B-movies were enjoyable and dare I say, well done. For the genre, I mean. Nowadays it seems to be a lost art to make good bad films. They just end up being bad. Death Race 2050 attempts to make some statements about racism, virtual reality and overpopulation and falls flat on its face. None of the attempted notes are played correctly. The violence in it, rather than being a social commentary, ends up being gross. Everything else comes crashing down due to bad costumes, awful special effects, grotesquely underdeveloped characters, and a bad story.

Special Features:

-Digital Copy

-The Making of Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050

-The Look of 2050

-Cars! Cars! Cars!

-Cast Car Tours

-Deleted Scenes