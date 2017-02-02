If you have even had a dream of being a musician and playing a live show then this is your chance. Local turntable wizard Kid Koala is hosting a series of shows at the Phi Centre in which the audience will play an integral part. Everyone in the room will play a part in the making of the music.

Kid Koala will set the example by playing a collection of atmospheric tracks which he has composed just for these shows. Each member of the audience will be sitting at a turntable with their own set of Satellite Orchestra Tone Vinyl records and an Earthquaker Devices effect pedal. With the changing of the coloured lighting which signals the audience members to follow along a different body of music is created at each show. Together with Kid Koala audience members become part of a orchestra.

Additional Information:

-Dates: February 2 – 4, 2017

-Venue: Phi Centre

-Website: www.kidkoala.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.phi-centre.com

-Ticket Price: $25.19 (plus handling charges)

-Show Times: 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.