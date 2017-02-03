During Eric Clapton’s world tour of 2007 he made a stop in San Diego to play the iPayOne Center (now known as the Valley View Casino Center). For fans of the guitar virtuoso this is a must. Great backing band (Derek Trucks and Doyle Bramhall II on guitars, Chris Stainton and Tim Carmon on keyboards, Willie Weeks on bass, Steve Jordan on drums and backing vocalists Michelle John and Sharon White) and a special guest appearance by Clapton’s idol, JJ Cale. Cale joins him on five songs with three being from their 2006 album collaboration and Grammy Award winning The Road to Escondido. Such a treat to have songs featuring two of the best guitar players ever on them. Fans know that no matter how many times you see him live or listen to live versions of his songs you never tire as he brings something extra to already excellent music when doing them live. The only downside is that occasionally the sound quality is wonky. Two CDs filled with some of his best material like “Layla”, “Cocaine”, “Wonderful Tonight”, “After Midnight” and “Crossroads”.